This is what AUA has to say about the accusations

One pilot was allegedly not in the cockpit

It is alleged that the pilot could have been in the toilet at the very time - the plane was already descending. This is the result of research by aviation journalist Patrick Huber - krone.at reported. Regardless of the weather, there is much more to do in this phase of the flight than at cruising altitude, which is why it is generally the case that both passengers should be in their seats during this phase, wrote the Süddeutsche Zeitung.