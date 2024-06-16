The wave of refurbishment in municipal housing is now rolling in

The completion of the "Gemeindebau(t)" program is some way off. In line with the timing of the Vienna elections, it will expire at the end of 2025, but this affects the budgeting and commissioning of the projects. According to Wiener Wohnen, full implementation will then "take several years", but the refurbishment ambitions of Wiener Wohnen do not end with the current program. The plan is to reduce the refurbishment cycle to 40 years by 2030, meaning that from then on, no municipal building will have to wait longer than 40 years for refurbishment.