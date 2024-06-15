4th Forum: Voices of the “Mahlerian” link

"Grandfather Gustav is always present"

In the "Krone" interview with a view of her grandparents' Mahler villa, the charming, deep-voiced patron Marina talks about her mother Anna and how the "Mahler effect" works: "I am very moved to be here at the Mahler villa, where not only my grandparents lived with their daughters Anna and Maria, but where Maria unfortunately also died as an infant. I met my grandmother Alma when I was seven in Beverly Hills, but I never knew my grandfather Gustav. But I encounter him in his works and he is always present," she says.