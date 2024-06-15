Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Granddaughter as guest of honor

4th Forum: Voices of the “Mahlerian” link

Nachrichten
15.06.2024 14:00

Klagenfurt: 4th Mahler Forum yesterday and today with guest of honor Marina Mahler, granddaughter of composer Gustav Mahler!

comment0 Kommentare

Since its inception, the Mahler Forum for Music and Society has featured a high-caliber line-up from initiator Felicitas Thun-Hohenstein and Morten Solvik. And the fourth edition is also located at the interface between science and art in order to raise "Voices of Entanglement" yesterday (6 p.m.) in the Konzerthaus and today (11 a.m.) at the Komponierhäuschen, to make interwoven lives, thoughts and actions visible and to focus on Mahler women: Alma, Anna, Marina.

Gustav and Alma with daughters in Maiernigg (Bild: mahlerfoundation)
Gustav and Alma with daughters in Maiernigg
(Bild: mahlerfoundation)
Alma and Anna Mahler (Bild: Mahlerfoundation)
Alma and Anna Mahler
(Bild: Mahlerfoundation)

"Grandfather Gustav is always present"
In the "Krone" interview with a view of her grandparents' Mahler villa, the charming, deep-voiced patron Marina talks about her mother Anna and how the "Mahler effect" works: "I am very moved to be here at the Mahler villa, where not only my grandparents lived with their daughters Anna and Maria, but where Maria unfortunately also died as an infant. I met my grandmother Alma when I was seven in Beverly Hills, but I never knew my grandfather Gustav. But I encounter him in his works and he is always present," she says.

Sculptor Anna Mahler with the bust she created of her father, the composer Gustav Mahler (Bild: Mahlerfoundation)
Sculptor Anna Mahler with the bust she created of her father, the composer Gustav Mahler
(Bild: Mahlerfoundation)

I have often observed the Mahler effect, "the power and ability of his music to positively influence people. He also inspires me a lot. But I was most influenced by my mother, who was a sculptor. I named the Anna Mahler Association for the promotion of young artists after her," she emphasizes and adds: "The Mahler Forum is wonderfully conceived and completely in line with my desire to open doors together for the exploration of mind and soul." With world premiere, keynote speeches and exhibition! Find the program here .

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Irina Lino
Irina Lino
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf