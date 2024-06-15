Granddaughter as guest of honor
4th Forum: Voices of the “Mahlerian” link
Klagenfurt: 4th Mahler Forum yesterday and today with guest of honor Marina Mahler, granddaughter of composer Gustav Mahler!
Since its inception, the Mahler Forum for Music and Society has featured a high-caliber line-up from initiator Felicitas Thun-Hohenstein and Morten Solvik. And the fourth edition is also located at the interface between science and art in order to raise "Voices of Entanglement" yesterday (6 p.m.) in the Konzerthaus and today (11 a.m.) at the Komponierhäuschen, to make interwoven lives, thoughts and actions visible and to focus on Mahler women: Alma, Anna, Marina.
"Grandfather Gustav is always present"
In the "Krone" interview with a view of her grandparents' Mahler villa, the charming, deep-voiced patron Marina talks about her mother Anna and how the "Mahler effect" works: "I am very moved to be here at the Mahler villa, where not only my grandparents lived with their daughters Anna and Maria, but where Maria unfortunately also died as an infant. I met my grandmother Alma when I was seven in Beverly Hills, but I never knew my grandfather Gustav. But I encounter him in his works and he is always present," she says.
I have often observed the Mahler effect, "the power and ability of his music to positively influence people. He also inspires me a lot. But I was most influenced by my mother, who was a sculptor. I named the Anna Mahler Association for the promotion of young artists after her," she emphasizes and adds: "The Mahler Forum is wonderfully conceived and completely in line with my desire to open doors together for the exploration of mind and soul." With world premiere, keynote speeches and exhibition! Find the program here .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
