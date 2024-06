Around two and a half months have passed since Kate's cancer became known. Since then, the Princess says she has made "good progress" with her treatment. There are good days and bad days, Kensington Palace announced on the X platform. On the bad days, the wife of the heir to the British throne, Prince William, feels weak and tired. On the good days, she takes part in her children's school life or works a little from home.



Here you can see the palace's contribution from London.