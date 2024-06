Will “Küh” bring three former protégés to the WAC?

Played for Dubai City

There was also a lot going on at Carinthian League runners-up Velden: Following the permanent departure of Manuel Wallner to the KAC, they snapped up an interesting player: the Austro-Englishman Ryan Colvin from second division promoted team Voitsberg. The 21-year-old defender played for Dubai City and Bolton, but is from St. Jakob/Ros. Villach midfielder Luka Caculovic has also been brought in from Voitsberg.