Demonstrators cycle along the Inntal highway

Traffic jam causes anger among ÖVP and the population

The mood among the criticized politicians was less excellent, as state councillor Astrid Mair (ÖVP) said: "In our opinion, the goal is clearly missed if the entire freeway on the outskirts of the state capital is paralyzed for the important cause of climate protection." The traffic jam caused by the demonstration on Friday afternoon was a nuisance for many drivers. Around 1000 people took part in the demonstration, which passed off without incident.