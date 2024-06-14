Vorteilswelt
For climate protection

Demonstrators cycle along the Inntal highway

Nachrichten
14.06.2024 18:00

Around 1000 people pedaled for better climate protection in Tyrol on Friday. The demonstration also cycled along the Inntal highway. Not to the delight of politicians and many a motorist, who got stuck in traffic jams as a result.

"Bike, bus, train instead of car madness!" That was the motto of the cycling demonstration that briefly paralyzed Innsbruck and the Inntal freeway on Friday! The idea was born three years ago, but a judge at the Innsbruck regional court first had to be convinced to allow the action to take place.

The pedal knights and knights of all ages pedaled for around two hours on this sunny June day from around 3.15 pm to around 5 pm. Their cause: climate protection. Excessive fossil fuel transit and private transport is a particular thorn in their side, which is why they also pedaled on the freeway.

Behind the campaign are Fridays For Future (FFF), "Grannies Against the Right" ("because climate change mainly affects older people and small children") and "Parents for Future" as well as the "Critical Mass Innsbruck", who cycle through Innsbruck on the last Friday of every month because, in their opinion, there is far too little space for bicycles in the provincial capital.

Grannies against the right (Bild: Birbaumer Johanna)
Grannies against the right
(Bild: Birbaumer Johanna)

Excellent atmosphere
They support the FFF's demand: Stop expansion of new road construction projects. They denounce the fact that 90-95 percent of Tyrolean holidaymakers arrive by car. Over the Brenner Pass, 70 percent of goods are transported by truck - and not, in their opinion, by rail. The mood among the demonstrators was excellent - with loud music and lots of ringing, they demonstrated high on their bikes.

Start of the demonstration in Innsbruck in front of the Landestheater (Bild: Birbaumer Johanna)
Start of the demonstration in Innsbruck in front of the Landestheater
(Bild: Birbaumer Johanna)

Traffic jam causes anger among ÖVP and the population
The mood among the criticized politicians was less excellent, as state councillor Astrid Mair (ÖVP) said: "In our opinion, the goal is clearly missed if the entire freeway on the outskirts of the state capital is paralyzed for the important cause of climate protection." The traffic jam caused by the demonstration on Friday afternoon was a nuisance for many drivers. Around 1000 people took part in the demonstration, which passed off without incident.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Nadine Isser
Nadine Isser
