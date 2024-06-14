Central Group takes over KaDeWe business operations

The Central Group, which is now taking over the business operations, is owned by the Chirathivat family, one of the richest families in Thailand. The business magazine Forbes estimated their assets at 12.4 billion dollars (equivalent to 11.4 billion euros) in 2023. The group is based in Bangkok and operates supermarkets, department store chains, hotels and restaurants. Abroad, it has stakes in La Rinascente in Italy, Selfridges in the UK and Globus in Switzerland, among others.