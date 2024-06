First collect garbage, then celebrate Electric Love

Thousands of people at a multi-day festival mean one thing above all: a good atmosphere! But tons of garbage also accumulate. YoungCaritas wants to help prevent this with its "Clean-up Action" as part of the Electric Love Festival (July 4 to 7). Young volunteers aged between 18 and 30 will spend six hours a day collecting garbage. The participants are also supposed to convince other festival guests not to leave their garbage lying around carelessly. As a thank you, you can join the crowd for an evening. There is a day pass as a reward as well as a ticket for the campsite and food on site. All information can be found at https://wirhelfen.shop/elf-clean-up-action/.