Concert on the beach
Gabalier’s red-white-red beach party starts soon
Sun, beach and sea - including Austrian folk rock'n'roll sounds. Thousands of fans made the pilgrimage to Lignano this weekend for Andreas Gabalier's beach party. The "Krone" was there.
Preparations for the extraordinary spectacle on the Carinthian's home beach in the popular seaside resort on the Upper Adriatic have been in full swing for weeks. And just one day before the concert, the beach section 19 was still being busily worked on and the stage was given its finishing touches. So everything was ready for the big, long-planned concert by Austria's folk rock'n'roller Andreas Gabalier.
He is a great lover of Italy and a fan of Lignano. "We had the idea back in 2019. But then, unfortunately, came corona. Now it's finally worked out," Lignano's tourism councillor Massimo Brini tells us at the concert venue. "We wanted to offer our Austrian and German guests something special for once. We know that Andreas Gabalier is very well-known and popular."
Even if his popularity in Italy still has room for improvement, as the politician reveals. However, he himself has prepared well musically for the concert.
Lignano fans make a pilgrimage to Italy
More than 6,200 tickets were sold in advance for the red-white-red beach party on the Upper Adriatic. And the weather gods also showed mercy after the previous rainy week - sending the sun just in time for the weekend. After all, numerous Gabalier fans had specially combined their vacation with the concert date.
Others used the beach event for a weekend getaway. And many took long journeys to get there. Like Susanne and her girls, who made the long journey from northern Germany to Lignano. "We go to a lot of his concerts - and we've always wanted to see Lignano. It's a perfect fit."
Klagenfurt city councillor Sandra Wassermann didn't have quite as far to travel. The FP politician also came to the Upper Adriatic especially for the event - albeit not exclusively for private fan reasons: "I'm allowed to represent the provincial capital. We have already had a very good, close city partnership with Lignano for three years."
"You can just feel the friendship between Italy and Austria - also through the folk culture that Andreas Gabalier has always conveyed as an ambassador," says Wassermann, who will be dancing together with Lignano's mayor Laura Giorgi on the evening of the concert.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.