For Ukraine mission:
NATO establishes command center in Germany
The headquarters for the planned NATO mission to coordinate weapons deliveries and training activities for the Ukrainian armed forces will be located in Germany.
As the German press agency dpa learned from alliance circles on Friday, Wiesbaden is the planned location. This is also the base of the US forces in Europe, which have been responsible for coordination tasks up to now.
Plan approved by the North Atlantic Council
The operation will be led by a three-star general who will report directly to the Supreme Commander of NATO Forces in Europe. The operational plan for the new NATO mission was adopted by the North Atlantic Council on Thursday by written procedure. It was then confirmed by the defense ministers on Friday.
The support tasks have so far been carried out under the leadership of the United States. At the end of 2022, the US established a unit of around 300 soldiers called Security Assistance Group-Ukraine (SAG-U) at the European headquarters of the US Armed Forces in Wiesbaden, Hesse.
Precaution for Trump's possible re-election
The NATO project is also seen as a precaution in the event of Donald Trump's possible return to the US presidency from January 2025. Statements made by the Republican in the past have raised doubts as to whether the US will continue to support Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia under his leadership.
There are fears within the Alliance that a change of policy in Washington could also affect the coordination of weapons deliveries and training activities for the Ukrainian armed forces.
Hungary is not participating in the project
Hungary will not participate in the new NATO project. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's government there fears that the alliance could be driven into a direct confrontation with Russia as a result of the project.
For this reason, numerous other NATO countries were also very cautious two years ago. They prevented stronger NATO support. Over time, however, this assessment has changed and most NATO states consider the risk to be calculable.
In order to ensure that Hungary does not prevent the necessary consensus for the project, the country was assured that it would not have to contribute either financially or in terms of personnel.
Official launch ideally in July
Further preparations for the project can now be made on the basis of the agreed operational plan. Ideally, it should be officially launched in July, when the 32 heads of state and government of the NATO countries meet for a summit in Washington.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
