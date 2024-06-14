With kronefan
Win goosebump moments at the Red Bull Ring!
Experience the motorsport spectacle of Formula 1 live at Spielberg with "kronefan". We are giving away tickets for the "premier class" classic to all our readers. Our subscribers - print and digital - have the chance to win a very special prize!
There are just two weeks to go until the Formula 1 spectacle in the Murtal valley in Upper Styria. Then the Red Bull Ring will once again welcome hundreds of thousands of fans to an unforgettable weekend dedicated to the premier class of motorsport.
Once again this year, three-time world champion Max Verstappen will have something of a "second home race" waiting for him at Spielberg. No wonder, as tens of thousands of Verstappen's Dutch compatriots, the "Orange Army", transform the Styrian idyll into a wall of orange every year.
Coupled with the atmospheric sea of red-white-red flags, images are produced that go around the world. In sporting terms, the race could hardly be more exciting. Verstappen's dominance is crumbling, with Ferrari stars Charles Leclerce and Carlos Sainz as well as the two McLaren drivers putting Verstappen under serious pressure in the last few races.
Fan experiences with "Kronefan"
The "Krone" is offering you, dear readers, the unique opportunity to be part of a sea of red-white-red flags at this Formula 1 highlight. We are giving away 40 x 2 tickets (weekend passes). Among all participating subscribers - print and digital - we are also giving away 1 x a cab ride with a legend including 2 VIP tickets at the Schönberghof!
Simply fill out the form below by June 21, 9 a.m. and with a bit of luck you'll be there when Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes & Co. take on industry leader Red Bull Racing.
Take part & win
- WIN:
- 40 x 2 tickets (weekend passes) for the "Formula 1 Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Austria 2024" at Spielberg
- 1x a cab ride with a legend including 2 VIP tickets at Schönberghof!
- SCHEDULE:
- Friday, June 28: Free practice and sprint qualifying.
- Saturday, June 29: Sprint and qualifying. -
- Sunday, June 30: Austrian GP. -Information and tickets: www.redbullring.com
Would you like to secure the main prize and ride in a cab with an F1 legend, but don't yet have a KronePLUS subscription? Then take your chance now and benefit from more news from the Krone editorial team at the same time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.