Marital crisis for dream couple
George and Amal Clooney “lead separate lives”
First Bennifer and now the Clooneys? Oscar winner George Clooney (63) and wife Amal Clooney (43) are said to be practically "living separate lives". The reason: too much work!
According to "InTouch", the reason for the marriage crisis is not so much a lull in their love life as an extreme amount of work. Both are "perfectionists and workaholics", various insiders are quoted as saying.
This leaves little time for the love of the dream couple. "They live in two very different worlds 90 percent of the time," said one source.
George and Amal are "workaholics"
George Clooney has just produced the film "The Boys in the Boat" as director and has started shooting a movie with Adam Sandler (57). He will soon be moving to New York temporarily for a Broadway role. Amal Clooney, on the other hand, is often in London and frequently commutes to The Hague for her advisory role at the International Criminal Court (ICC).
One of their earlier vows to never spend more than a week apart seems to have been broken long ago. The little time they have together, they would dedicate to their twins Alexander and Ella (7).
The Clooneys caused a political stir
They recently caused a political stir together. George Clooney even argued with US President Joe Biden about his Amal. The issue was that his wife had been involved in the controversial arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (74) by the ICC in The Hague. Biden criticized this as "outrageous". George then defended his wife and called Biden.
