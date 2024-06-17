Win now
Win exclusive barbecue packages for the European Championships
The European Football Championship is just around the corner, and what would an exciting game be without the right barbecue? The "Krone" is giving away 10 Mautner Markhof barbecue packages containing everything you need for a successful barbecue evening.
The European Football Championship is just around the corner, and what could be better than enjoying the games with family and friends? While your favorite team is giving it their all on the pitch, a barbecue provides the perfect atmosphere. With the high-quality products from Mautner Markhof, every barbecue evening becomes a culinary experience. Classics such as tarragon and Krems mustard, pepper mustard and onion mustard, as well as a selection of BBQUE sauces, including the limited edition Whisky & Apricot, offer the perfect accompaniment for every barbecue.
This is what you can win!
In addition to hearty barbecue specialties, refreshing drinks are simply a must. The Hugolunder syrup is ideal for a refreshing summer drink that can be prepared with or without alcohol. The apple cider vinegar with blossom honey gives salads and side dishes that certain something and rounds off the barbecue evening, and a Mautner Markhof barbecue apron is also included for the barbecue master.
A barbecue package for soccer fans
Take the chance to win one of 10 barbecue packages and make your European Championship evenings something special. Simply fill in the form below and with a little luck you could win! The closing date for entries is June 27.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.