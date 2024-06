Florida one win away from its first NHL title

The decisive factor was the middle third, when the Panthers pulled away from 1:1 to 4:1 in just over six minutes. They took advantage of a mistake by the Oilers three times. Vladimir Tarassenko's 2:1 was the result of an unfortunate trip by Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner behind his own net. Sam Bennett made it 3-1 after Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse lost the puck. The 4:1, scored by Florida's Finnish captain Aleksander Barkov, was the result of an ice-cold counterattack by the hosts, who had moved too far back.