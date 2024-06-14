Victim had bite wounds
Partner cruelly tortured: Islamist (22) in custody
A suspected Islamist has been in custody in Vienna since last week for allegedly cruelly abusing his girlfriend. The woman is said to have been bullied by the 22-year-old since February, after the man had become radicalized during a stay of several weeks with Muslim friends in France, according to her statements.
The tyranny is said to have begun in February, and from the end of April, according to the victim, there was also physical violence. Multiple rapes are also alleged to have taken place. The accused denies the allegations.
Met in a Viennese club
The woman had met the 22-year-old - during ongoing divorce proceedings - in a Viennese club in September 2023. A relationship quickly developed, but after a few months the man from West Africa began to control the woman.
Only Muslim women are "pure"
He constantly called her and asked where she was when she was not at home. On his return from France, he then demanded that she wear a headscarf during Ramadan and live as he saw fit. Only Muslim women are "pure", he is said to have emphasized.
Strangled and forced to have sex
The man is said to have punched her in the face around 20 times. He is also said to have choked her and pulled her hair before forcing her to tolerate sexual intercourse. Afterwards, the victim was not allowed to leave the apartment for days and, according to her, had to call in sick to her job.
Woman refused to cover her hair
The woman, who is originally from South America - she has lived in Vienna for more than 20 years and works as a laboratory employee at a prestigious company - refused to cover her hair. This is likely to have increased tensions within the relationship. The suspect is now said to have regularly searched his girlfriend's cell phone and possibly tracked her device. When he found out that she had searched for a club on Instagram, an initial violent excess is said to have occurred.
Get help!
The Vienna police are the point of contact for people who witness violence or are victims of violence themselves. The police emergency number 133 can be reached at any time. The crime prevention department of the Vienna Criminal Police Office also offers personal advice on the hotline 0800 216346.
Further contacts:
- Women's helpline: 0800 222 555
- Vienna Intervention Center/Violence Protection Center: 0800 700 217
- Emergency call for victims: 0800 112 112
- Emergency call of the Association of Viennese Women's Shelters: 05 77 22
Woman had discovered a pistol in the box
When she had halfway recovered, a second rape is said to have taken place in mid-May after the woman was delayed coming home from an appointment at her car repair shop due to traffic - she had got caught in a traffic jam. When the victim discovered a pistol in the box shortly afterwards, her alarm bells started ringing. She feared that the man could shoot her at the next disagreement. She therefore confided in a work colleague and finally filed a complaint.
"Propensity for violence and increased violence"
The 22-year-old is now being investigated for rape, deprivation of liberty, assault and dangerous threats. The provincial court has ruled that he is in danger of being arrested. The detention order refers to a "massive willingness to use violence and an increase in violence" on the part of the accused. It also states that the woman's injuries were "impressively documented".
Bite wounds from "rough sex"
The 22-year-old denies having been violent towards his partner. In his interrogation by the police, he explained her haematomas, abrasions and bite wounds as the result of consensual rough sex. He also claimed that her ex-husband had once given her a black eye during a meeting.
