Project with Slovenia

“In an emergency, there must be no borders!”

Nachrichten
14.06.2024 11:25

Last year's severe weather caused a cross-border project to be modified: cooperation is now to be improved and fire departments from the 14 Geopark municipalities are to be equipped!

An acronym called KaraMon: last year's storms, which hit southern Carinthia and our neighboring country Slovenia in particular and left a trail of devastation across the country, have ensured that an Interreg project of the UNESCO Geopark Karawanken, which was already in progress, has been adapted for the 14 member municipalities.

As part of the cross-border project - a disaster prevention and intervention project - around two million euros were raised. This was presented on Thursday at the town fire department in the small border town of Bleiburg. "It's about time that the borders that have long since disappeared from our hearts are also erased from our minds," said disaster prevention and fire department officer Daniel Fellner.

Geopark fire departments receive equipment worth around 1.1 million euros. The joy is great. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Geopark fire departments receive equipment worth around 1.1 million euros. The joy is great.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)

"Laws that prevent a helicopter or an emergency doctor from crossing the national border must be abolished. Laws must not stand in the way of helping each other, as the dramatic events last year proved," says Fellner. The project was developed with experts from Geosphere Austria, the Geological Institute of the Republic of Slovenia and the Slovenian development agency Koroška.

Weirs benefit: "A bit more safety."
Three points are essential: a landslide warning system is to be set up. "This will provide us with a digital network that warns us in good time," says Geopark Manager Gerald Hartmann, who has been working on the project for two years. In addition, the 14 fire departments in the cross-border network will be better equipped for disasters. With large pumps, windthrow and forest fire packages. District fire brigade commander Patrick Skubel: "The storms pushed us, our neighbors and all the emergency services to their limits. We were not able to provide our neighbors with sufficient help."

Disaster officer Daniel Fellner with Geopark President Rožen. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Disaster officer Daniel Fellner with Geopark President Rožen.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)

And the third, probably most important point of KaraMon is dedicated to the topic of communication across borders: the smallest, but actually biggest task is to improve communication. Fellner: "The goal must be not to fail in such disasters because we are not allowed to cross a border to help our neighbors without a phone call to the ministry."

Zitat Icon

The project promotes and strengthens cooperation between firefighters on both sides of the Karawanken.

Landesfeuerwehrkommandant Rudolf Robin

"Through all these joint measures and with the support of science, it will be possible to achieve a bit more safety," says Geopark Chairman Tomaž Rožen.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
