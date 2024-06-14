“In an emergency, there must be no borders!”

Weirs benefit: "A bit more safety."

Three points are essential: a landslide warning system is to be set up. "This will provide us with a digital network that warns us in good time," says Geopark Manager Gerald Hartmann, who has been working on the project for two years. In addition, the 14 fire departments in the cross-border network will be better equipped for disasters. With large pumps, windthrow and forest fire packages. District fire brigade commander Patrick Skubel: "The storms pushed us, our neighbors and all the emergency services to their limits. We were not able to provide our neighbors with sufficient help."