Shock after death mure – and already new warnings

Second mudslide victim out of danger

A woman had gone for a walk in a nearby forest with her two children and two friends when the tragic accident occurred. After persistent rainfall, a good 1000 cubic meters of soil suddenly came loose. Two of the children were buried, but the all-clear was given early on Friday morning for the one who was rescued injured: "The young patient is in the pediatric surgery ward, he has minor injuries, there is no danger to his life," said Simone Pfandl-Pichler from Graz University Hospital, where the child was taken by helicopter.