Before the Austria game
Virus partially paralyzes France team
Four days before France's opening game at the European Championship in Düsseldorf against Austria, the title contenders are worried about health setbacks.
According to consistent media reports, team boss Didier Deschamps, attacking player Kingsley Coman and several other members of the team are affected by an infection of the nose and throat.
According to "L'Équipe", Deschamps felt weakened on Wednesday after returning from training at the team camp in Bad Lippspringe. The TV station RMC reported that some of the French European Championship participants woke up on Thursday with the feeling that they had a cold. Some also had cramps or headaches.
Coman has been hit hard
FC Bayern's Coman is said to have been the worst hit, staying in his room for at least the whole of Thursday morning. However, nothing should currently stand in the way of him playing against Austria on Monday. According to media reports, the slight viral infections are not yet a major concern for those responsible.
"From my point of view, things are going much better, I had the flu on Tuesday. I had a bit of a fever and maybe got it going," said attacking player Ousmane Dembele in a press conference: "But it's better now, the whole team is better - apart from Coman, who is a bit more ill."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
