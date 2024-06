Landlord helps colleagues in need after devastating fire

The tragic fire in a prime location left the Vietnamese owners of the "Madame Kim" restaurant practically homeless. Two weeks later, there has now been a surprising and welcome turnaround. "We would like to inform you that our second location at Stadtplatz 14 has been temporarily leased to 'Madame Kim Restaurant'. Madame Kim' will run the restaurant for a year while their old restaurant is being rebuilt," posted pizzeria boss Cino Secilmis, a Kurd of Turkish descent who runs restaurants in Bad Leonfelden and at the indoor swimming pool in Rohrbach.