Police investigate “in the immediate social environment”

Two men in the investigators' sights

According to research by Bild, the investigators have two men in their sights. One is the ex-boyfriend of Valeriia's mother and is said to be in the Czech Republic. He had contacted the mother on the morning of Valeriia's disappearance. His cell phone is said to have been logged into a cell phone in Döbeln and he was filmed by the surveillance camera of a neighboring house. They are also looking for a man in his mid-50s who is said to have previously stalked Valeriia's mother. The public prosecutor's office would not comment on this when asked by the German Press Agency.