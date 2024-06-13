Valeriia (9) killed
Police investigate “in the immediate social environment”
Two days after the body of nine-year-old Valeriia was found in a forest near Döbeln in the German state of Saxony, the homicide squad continues to search for one or more perpetrators. Traces are being sought, witnesses questioned and statements evaluated, said senior public prosecutor Ingrid Burghart on Thursday.
The investigators assume that the child was not sexually abused. "The girl was clothed." She did not want to say anything about more precise investigative approaches, nor about the cause of death - because of possible knowledge of the perpetrator. "We have hypotheses about the motive," said Burghart. "That's why we're also looking in the immediate social environment. But I can't say anything at the moment."
Two men in the investigators' sights
According to research by Bild, the investigators have two men in their sights. One is the ex-boyfriend of Valeriia's mother and is said to be in the Czech Republic. He had contacted the mother on the morning of Valeriia's disappearance. His cell phone is said to have been logged into a cell phone in Döbeln and he was filmed by the surveillance camera of a neighboring house. They are also looking for a man in his mid-50s who is said to have previously stalked Valeriia's mother. The public prosecutor's office would not comment on this when asked by the German Press Agency.
Questions remain as to why the police searched for the girl in the area so late. A witness had heard screams on the outskirts of the city on the day Valeriia disappeared and later reported this to the police. According to the police, however, it was not initially possible to pinpoint the exact location and the body was found around two kilometers away. When the family themselves later told the police that they had often been in the forest near the Knollensteinen, the search was extended there. The girl was found dead in the undergrowth on Tuesday afternoon.
Misconduct on the part of the school?
The public prosecutor's office is also investigating possible misconduct on the part of the school. The school had not contacted Valeria's mother as required when the child was not in class on Monday last week. A report from the State Office for Schools and Education will be awaited and a decision will then be made as to whether there is an initial suspicion of criminal conduct. A possible breach of the duty of care and supervision is in question. The authorities had confirmed the school's failure and are investigating the misconduct. According to the information provided, this could result in action under employment law.
