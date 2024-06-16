Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

30 women and men

In the “Narcissus village”: village caretakers for all occasions!

Nachrichten
16.06.2024 19:00

The Narcissus Village of St. Marein has many caretakers, above all the "village mayor". A hard core does everything to keep it beautiful. There has even recently been a cycle path.

comment0 Kommentare

A village for all occasions - that suits the village of St. Marein, where a breath of fresh air has been blowing for 52 years! The village caretakers, around 30 men and women from the village community, have been making their small village shine for 52 years. "There's always something going on here because we enjoy doing everything," says village caretaker Helmut Vallant.

It all started with the amateur dramatics group: "We performed theater for decades. Unfortunately, there is a lack of committed successors today," says chairman Ferdinand Schwaiger. The 73-year-old has already been awarded the title of village mayor.

30,000 daffodils: "Our whole village blossoms in spring"
From the organized fitness marches to educational and cultural days to the well-deserved title of Narcissus Village. "Our whole village blossoms in spring. We planted 30,000 daffodils 16 years ago. Many visitors come from far and wide to see our sea of daffodils," says Ottilie Schwaiger. The women lovingly ensure that the flowers decorate the village and church square.

By the statue of the Virgin Mary Helmut Vallant &amp; Gabriele Klapsch. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
By the statue of the Virgin Mary Helmut Vallant &amp; Gabriele Klapsch.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)

"We also have a gossip group, we meet regularly to make pottery, weave or spin. Of course there's a lot of gossip," says Gabriele Klapsch. On the village square, a tulip tree stretches across the "meeting place". Next to it, the water gurgles by the fountain.

"Village mayor" Ferdinand Schwaiger by the art column. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
"Village mayor" Ferdinand Schwaiger by the art column.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)

"That's where we meet to exchange ideas. It's also a favorite place for young people," says Mathias Rafling. The Marian column from the 17th century, which stands right next to it, was saved from decay by the caretakers almost 20 years ago. Schwaiger remembers: "The listed Marian column was saved back then thanks to our initiative."

Safe cycle path to Wolfsberg (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Safe cycle path to Wolfsberg
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)

The caretakers only recently uncovered the statue of the Virgin Mary in the church wall niche, which was completely overgrown: "There was only a Gstätten left." Now the village caretakers have also organized a safe cycle path to Wolfsberg. The decorative signs for cyclists were designed by deputy village community chairman Dietmar Klapsch. "We wanted to create a more attractive cycle path network so that we can get to Wolfsberg and the surrounding area safely."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf