30 women and men
In the “Narcissus village”: village caretakers for all occasions!
The Narcissus Village of St. Marein has many caretakers, above all the "village mayor". A hard core does everything to keep it beautiful. There has even recently been a cycle path.
A village for all occasions - that suits the village of St. Marein, where a breath of fresh air has been blowing for 52 years! The village caretakers, around 30 men and women from the village community, have been making their small village shine for 52 years. "There's always something going on here because we enjoy doing everything," says village caretaker Helmut Vallant.
It all started with the amateur dramatics group: "We performed theater for decades. Unfortunately, there is a lack of committed successors today," says chairman Ferdinand Schwaiger. The 73-year-old has already been awarded the title of village mayor.
30,000 daffodils: "Our whole village blossoms in spring"
From the organized fitness marches to educational and cultural days to the well-deserved title of Narcissus Village. "Our whole village blossoms in spring. We planted 30,000 daffodils 16 years ago. Many visitors come from far and wide to see our sea of daffodils," says Ottilie Schwaiger. The women lovingly ensure that the flowers decorate the village and church square.
"We also have a gossip group, we meet regularly to make pottery, weave or spin. Of course there's a lot of gossip," says Gabriele Klapsch. On the village square, a tulip tree stretches across the "meeting place". Next to it, the water gurgles by the fountain.
"That's where we meet to exchange ideas. It's also a favorite place for young people," says Mathias Rafling. The Marian column from the 17th century, which stands right next to it, was saved from decay by the caretakers almost 20 years ago. Schwaiger remembers: "The listed Marian column was saved back then thanks to our initiative."
The caretakers only recently uncovered the statue of the Virgin Mary in the church wall niche, which was completely overgrown: "There was only a Gstätten left." Now the village caretakers have also organized a safe cycle path to Wolfsberg. The decorative signs for cyclists were designed by deputy village community chairman Dietmar Klapsch. "We wanted to create a more attractive cycle path network so that we can get to Wolfsberg and the surrounding area safely."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
