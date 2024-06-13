With family in Venice
Hudson hot in all-black dress, son in slippers
Kate Hudson (45) caused quite a stir at the Max Mara 2025 collection presentation. Not only because she attracted everyone's attention in a sexy all-black dress, but also because she came in very special company: Her son Ryder Robinson. He opted for a slightly more casual look.
A glamorous appearance: Kate Hudson walked to the Max Mara fashion show in Venice, Italy, in a black maxi dress with dramatically wide and long sleeves and a high leg slit at the front that let the elegant fabric billow.
The highlight: a red statement lip, turquoise earrings and casual sunglasses.
Special company for Kate Hudson
When it comes to glamorous appearances, there's one person who needs to learn a thing or two from his mother: behind her was a young man in Birkenstock slippers, jeans and a checked shirt: her son Ryder Robinson.
The 20-year-old was Hudson's companion that evening in the historic Palazzo Ducale, while her fiancé Danny Fujikawa (37) looked after their daughter Rani Rose (5) in the hotel.
"Italy, we love you," wrote the Hollywood actress shortly beforehand in a series of vacation photos from the gondola city, which she shared on her Instagram account. The family beamed with happiness in sweet snapshots and visibly enjoyed their vacation together.
Kate Hudson in family bliss - three children with three men
The "How to get rid of him in 10 days" actress has found family happiness. Kate Hudson has a total of three children: the eldest, Ryder, is from her marriage to musician Chris Robinson, which ended in divorce in 2007 after seven years.
From 2010 to 2014, the actress was in a relationship with musician Matt Bellamy and had son Bingham (12) with him. She is raising baby Rani Rose with musician Fujikawa, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2017 and is engaged in 2021.
