Last chance for the Olympics: “It will be a challenge!

While other ÖVV aces are still hoping to make it to Paris via the second route - at the Nations Cup final in Jurmala, Latvia! Instead of Robin Seidl, who is still suffering from knee problems, Moritz Pristauz, who was elected from Vienna, will be competing with U22 European Championship fifth-placed Timo Hammarberg from Thursday. The second duo of Team Austria, who will be fighting for a national ticket together and will initially face Portugal and Spain in the group, has also been rearranged: Philipp Waller/Christoph Dressler. "It's great that we still have a chance at the Olympics. With these new teams, it will definitely be a challenge, an exciting challenge," says Pristauz. "But the coordination is working better and better. My goal is to do my best to get the ticket for Austria."