EU election preference votes: Who clears, who rises

As expected based on the federal state results, Thomas Waitz overtook Lena Schilling, who was first on the list for the Greens. Waitz will therefore take over the leadership of the delegation in the European Parliament - we reported. The 51-year-old was able to collect 75,018 preferential votes, almost four times as many as the 19,525 votes required for the Greens to be re-elected. However, Schilling also did well in terms of preferential votes, achieving 45,732.