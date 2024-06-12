Vorteilswelt
Bizarre video footage

After the bloody deed: Here the axe murderer walks through Vienna

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 21:37

The death of a 22-year-old woman in Vienna-Floridsdorf, who was beaten to death with an axe, is causing horror. Bizarre footage now shows the suspected murderer walking down the street after the bloody deed with his bare upper body, the axe still in his hand.

comment0 Kommentare

In the video, which was leaked to krone.at (see above), the man can be seen kneeling on the sidewalk and crossing himself several times. The 26-year-old Romanian hits the asphalt several times with the axe before standing up and walking leisurely along the street, his head raised and the axe shouldered.

Police officers were quickly on the scene
Shortly afterwards, the man went on a rampage in the street, smashed a first floor window with his weapon and damaged a parked vehicle. A short time later, two police officers were on the scene - they had just been in the vicinity with a summary court judge because of a traffic plan square. When the armed man saw the police officers, he suddenly ran towards them. The man swung his axe in their direction. A powerful blow hit the plainclothes patrol from which the officers had just emerged. "He cut a real swathe through the vehicle," said police spokesman Markus Dittrich.

The man walked down the street with an axe in his hand - shortly afterwards he attacked police officers. (Bild: privat, Krone KREATIV)
The man walked down the street with an axe in his hand - shortly afterwards he attacked police officers.
(Bild: privat, Krone KREATIV)

Jumps on plainclothes patrol
One of the videos filmed from a window shows an officer behind the plainclothes patrol taking cover with his weapon drawn and aiming at him. When the half-naked man jumps onto the hood of the car, the police officer backs away and falls to the ground - probably injuring his head in the process. The attacker runs off and several shots are fired. As the situation is life-threatening for the police officers, the injured officer shoots the man with an axe.

How many shots were fired and in which area of the body is still under investigation. First aid measures were initiated immediately. These were initially started by a Wega officer trained as a paramedic and then continued by the Vienna Professional Rescue Service. However, the 26-year-old succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Investigations into the use of firearms are being conducted by the Investigation and Complaints Office for Allegations of Maltreatment of the Federal Bureau of Anti-Corruption (BAK EBM) in cooperation with the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office. A large police force was deployed at the scene.

The Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation, Body/Life Investigation Division, has taken over the investigation into the death of the 22-year-old. According to the police, a clear motive is still not known. The 26-year-old had already displayed massive mental abnormalities beforehand.

Eleventh femicide this year
Floridsdorf district leader Georg Papai (SPÖ) expressed his dismay at the murder on Wednesday and expressed his sympathy to the bereaved. "Everyone should be able to live well and safely in Floridsdorf. Violence against women has no place here", said Papai. According to the Association of Autonomous Austrian Women's Shelters (AÖF), this was the eleventh femicide in Austria this year.

