After the bloody deed: Here the axe murderer walks through Vienna

Police officers were quickly on the scene

Shortly afterwards, the man went on a rampage in the street, smashed a first floor window with his weapon and damaged a parked vehicle. A short time later, two police officers were on the scene - they had just been in the vicinity with a summary court judge because of a traffic plan square. When the armed man saw the police officers, he suddenly ran towards them. The man swung his axe in their direction. A powerful blow hit the plainclothes patrol from which the officers had just emerged. "He cut a real swathe through the vehicle," said police spokesman Markus Dittrich.