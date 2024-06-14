Hiking in Styria
Ibex feeling in the Almenland Nature Park
New tip from Silvia Sarcletti and Elisabeth Zienitzer: Take the train to Mixnitz and via Bucheben to the summit of the Rote Wand - an impressive mountain hike.
Soothing forests, beautiful trails, panoramic spots, impressive rock faces, a well-known peak in the Graz mountains, a rustic refreshment stop at the Tyrnauer Alm and a group of ibex right along the way - what a nature experience!
This mountain hike is a delight for hikers who enjoy longer tours and also want to travel sustainably by train. The "Rote Wand" is well known in hiking and climbing circles - the mountain owes its name to its ochre-colored south face, which we can see in all its mightiness on the ascent and descent. Conclusion: a "must-hike" in Styria!
We start at Mixnitz-Bärenschützklamm station (447 m) and follow the yellow signposts. We walk through Mixnitz parallel to the tracks - down the Mur - to Heubergstüberl and parking lot 7. At the rest area, we see a large overview board and the entrance to the hiking trail on the left.
A longer ascent follows, which leads evenly through the forest to the crossroads "Über die Rote Wand" and "Unter der Roten Wand". From here, we follow trail 747 to Bucheben (1081 m) and continue along the well-marked trail to the summit plateau of the Rote Wand (1505 m).
The descent takes us over alpine pastures and through forests to the Tyrnauer Alm with the alpine hut of the same name (1350 m). A short detour to the hut is recommended.
DATA & FACTS
- Hiking data: 17 km / 1150 m / walking time approx. 7 h.
- Requirements: Slightly steeper in places; slippery when wet.
- Path guidance system: very good (from the train station); paths 747, 748.
- Starting point: Mixnitz-Bärenschützklamm railroad station.
- Refreshment stops: Tyrnaueralm, 0664/2603725 and Heubergstüberl, 0650/ 5066166.
- Tip in Mixnitz: Naturwelten Steiermark, naturwelten-steiermark.com.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
We continue downhill "Unter der Roten Wand" on partly narrow paths and forest roads - always keeping in the direction of Mixnitz - until we reach the intersection of "Über die Rote Wand" and "Unter der Roten Wand", which we already know, and hike back to Mixnitz.
