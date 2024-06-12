Large exhibition of works
Animal heads with a view of the Kaiservilla in Ischl
Ai Weiwei is a star artist worldwide. He is a guest in Bad Ischl and a comprehensive exhibition in the Kaiserpark, the Sisi-Schlössl and the imperial stables offers an overview of his work over the last 15 years. He talks to the "Krone" about tea, war and the ingredients for his art.
He doesn't like the tea, which of course can't compete with Chinese quality. But he is very excited about the local food. Ai Weiwei stays in Bad Ischl for three days, he is one of the most prominent artists in the world. At the Hubertushof, the Chinese star, who is also a critic of China and a human rights activist, talks to the "Krone" about art in times of war in Ukraine and the Middle East. What can art still do?
Art and humanity
"Just cry and make a bit of noise," says Ai Weiwei. "But nobody wants to hear it, it's also to do with social media. But we are all beginning to doubt humanity, what civilization is, where humanity is going."
Encounter of cultures
Paths of Humanity is now also bringing the large-scale presentation of the important artist's work entitled "Transcending Borders. Dialogue with Hallstatt Culture" in the Kaiserpark in Ischl.
Worker's helmet meets salt pick from Hallstatt
A total of 42 works are on display. There are installations in the open air, such as heads of the signs of the zodiac by the fountain. The reconstruction of a 400-year-old post house from China is impressive.
Art defends humanity. For me, art is a part of how people can express themselves. It is always linked to the questions of who we are and why we are here. And also with many sensual, philosophical questions.
Ai Weiwei im „Krone“-Talk
The Marmorschlössl, where Sisi once resided, offers a compact, thoroughly composed show of works, right down to the wallpaper, with many new and central works by Ai Weiwei: Lego pictures, a bicycle installation, the Han dynasty vase with the Coca-Cola logo, stinky fingers made of Murano glass, self-portraits and more.
In between, simple objects from the Hallstatt culture are presented, which quietly enter into a dialog with contemporary art. For example, a glass cast of a worker's helmet from China and, next to it, a pickaxe for salt mining from the Iron Age.
The dragon as an uncontrolled force
For the first time, there is also art in the stables: 175 Wehrmacht helmets made from Gmund ceramics draw attention to the dark Nazi era in the Salzkammergut and the current war in Ukraine. A Chinese dragon, adorned with quotes from freedom activists, brings Ai Weiwei's original theme - the fight for human rights and freedom of expression - to the fore. When asked about the dragon in Chinese tradition, he says: "The dragon is an icon. It reflects mystical power - and a power that cannot be controlled."
Art and anger at oppression
"60 percent joy, 30 percent anger and questions, a small amount for nonsense," is how Ai Weiwei, who now lives in Portugal, breaks down the "ingredients" for his works. A magnificent, extraordinary art show, which was largely organized by art historian Alfred Weidinger and realized by OÖ Landes-Kultur GmbH. It can be seen until October 27.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
