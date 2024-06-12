Animal heads with a view of the Kaiservilla in Ischl

He doesn't like the tea, which of course can't compete with Chinese quality. But he is very excited about the local food. Ai Weiwei stays in Bad Ischl for three days, he is one of the most prominent artists in the world. At the Hubertushof, the Chinese star, who is also a critic of China and a human rights activist, talks to the "Krone" about art in times of war in Ukraine and the Middle East. What can art still do?