The inheritance squandered in an erotic club

Received a complaint instead of money

"I felt ripped off," said the unemployed man during the trial at Feldkirch Regional Court on Wednesday. He had left around 400,000 euros there and in the casino. He was ripped off for a total of 150,000 euros: "If I had consumed four drinks, I was charged for eight," calculated the demonstrably mentally impaired man. He therefore tried to force the club operator to pay this amount by threatening him. But instead of the money, the man was charged with dangerous threats and coercion.