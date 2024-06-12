Snack bar on fire: Was it the drug mafia?

Accused: "Was there in the hospital in Belgrade"

The gang leader is said to have demanded the collection of debts from a man whose sister ran the snack bar. As no money was forthcoming, it is said that the fire was set. "I didn't do that. I wasn't even in Salzburg," the defendant, who has previous convictions in Spain and Slovenia, defends himself. And he adds: "I wasn't even here, I've never been to Austria. I was in hospital in Belgrade at the time." He was hospitalized for four days due to a hand injury.