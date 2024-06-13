In Jennersdorf
“Ramp sheriff” now wants to depose the head of the town
An angry citizen is calling for a sub-committee because of the parking spaces in front of the Jennersdorf health center. He has also lodged a supervisory complaint against the head of the town with the district authority.
Whether it's the ambulance service or patients in urgent need of medical assistance due to an emergency - no one is safe from being reported to the health center. The Jennersdorf "Rampensheriff", who has been bringing in complaints for months because he feels disturbed by cars stopping in the unmarked areas in front of the health center, makes sure of that.
Case in court
While many of those affected have paid for the complaints, others have taken the matter to court. In at least one case, there has already been a judgment, which was not to the plaintiff's satisfaction. The grounds for the judgment stated that there was no interference with possession, but that the interests of the patient took precedence.
We acted in the interests of the community and healthcare. Legal action is the next consideration.
Bürgermeister Reinhard Deutsch
Bild: Schulter Christian
"Concerns to be taken seriously"
The angry citizen is now going one step further. He sent an email to the local council and the district authority. His demand: the municipal representatives should set up a committee of inquiry and introduce a vote of no confidence in the mayor "as there are serious concerns" as to whether the head of the town is fulfilling his duties in the interests and for the benefit of the municipality.
The mayor himself takes the supervisory complaint in his stride: In view of current events, he says, there are many things that are more important. Such "stupidities" are examined, but are not a priority.
Complaint under review
Deutsch wants to leave it open as to whether he will file an injunction against the angry citizen. The municipal council has given the green light. "Every type of complaint will be examined," explains district governor Hermann Prem, who can't help but wink: "We always have to deal with people who have a special need for legal protection."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
