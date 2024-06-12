A9 is also affected
Millions in damage: many roads remain closed
After the heavy storms at the weekend, many roads in Styria are still closed, including the A9 near Übelbach. The damage runs into the millions. There is good news at least for the Pogusch. Rail travelers, on the other hand, will need to be patient even longer.
The biggest cut in the Styrian road network is certainly the closed Pyhrnautobahn A9 near Übelbach. Five mudslides up to two meters high occurred there at the weekend. According to Asfinag, the closure will last "at least" until the end of the week and a decision is expected to be made on Friday. Traffic will be diverted via the S6 (Semmering expressway) and the S35 (Bruck expressway).
However, the provincial road network has also been badly affected. Damage running into millions is to be expected. There was at least two pieces of good news on Wednesday: firstly, Rineggerstraße (in Graz: Radegunder Straße) could be opened up to Dürrgrabenweg and bus route 41 can run normally again.
Access to Pogusch soon free again
And secondly, the L123 (Stollinggrabenstraße) in St. Lorenzen im Mürztal will be reopened on Thursday afternoon. "Fortunately, there was no serious damage this time," says Deputy Governor and traffic officer Anton Lang (SPÖ). There was a massive landslide on the access road to Pogusch at Christmas, which took months to repair. Not far away, mud, debris and trees have now tumbled onto the road again.
Closed state roads
- L392 Ilzbergstraße in the Ilzberg area
- B50 Burgenland road
- L422 Friedbergstraße (km 9.30 to 10)
- L423 Elsenauerstraße (km 0.0 to 0.3 and 5.9 to 6)
- L424 Schäffernstraße (km 0.0 to 3.4)
- L429 Eichbergstraße (km 0.0 to 2.0)
- L437 Hohenbruggerstraße (km 7.3)
- L455 Weinbergstraße (km 1.9 to 2.2)
- B114a Triebener Straße (Pöls junction)
Rail traffic partially shut down
Rail traffic has also been affected by the storm events. Slope stabilization work is necessary between Frohnleiten and Peggau-Deutschfeistritz stations and can only be carried out during the day. The line is therefore closed to long-distance traffic from 8.15 am to 4.15 pm until Friday. There will be a rail replacement service with buses between Bruck or Leoben and Graz.
The closure will last much longer for local traffic: until Sunday from 6 am to 7.30 pm daily, then until June 28 from 6 am to 6 pm. Shuttle buses are currently running between Frohnleiten and Peggau-Deutschfeistritz, and from June 17 a rail replacement service will be set up between Bruck and Peggau-Deutschfeistritz.
Übelbacherbahn is at a standstill for the whole summer
While the Thermenbahn can run as planned again, the Übelbacherbahn - operated by the Styrian Landesbahn - will remain closed until mid or even the end of August according to current estimates. "We won't have a complete picture of the damage until the end of the week, as there is still so much water coming down from the mountain. We expect the damage to be between 2.5 and 3 million euros," says Anton Lang's office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
