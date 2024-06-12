Millions in damage: many roads remain closed

Übelbacherbahn is at a standstill for the whole summer

While the Thermenbahn can run as planned again, the Übelbacherbahn - operated by the Styrian Landesbahn - will remain closed until mid or even the end of August according to current estimates. "We won't have a complete picture of the damage until the end of the week, as there is still so much water coming down from the mountain. We expect the damage to be between 2.5 and 3 million euros," says Anton Lang's office.