Sad certainty

Missing Valeriia (9) found dead in woodland

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 14:38

The search for a missing nine-year-old girl in Saxony lasted for days. Now there is sad certainty: Valeriia was the victim of a violent crime.

The police announced on Wednesday that the body found in a wooded area on Tuesday was that of the nine-year-old girl from Ukraine. They are investigating a homicide. The absolute focus is now on identifying the perpetrator(s), said Chemnitz police chief Carsten Kaempf.

"The loss of a child is heartbreaking." According to the public prosecutor's office, the investigation is concentrating on the social circle of the girl who was killed. So far, there are no indications of a sexual offense, they said.

Police chief Carsten Kaempf: "The loss of a child is heartbreaking." (Bild: APA/dpa/Robert Michael)
Police chief Carsten Kaempf: "The loss of a child is heartbreaking."
The lifeless body was found on Tuesday around four kilometers away from her home. "Away from any forest paths, deep in the undergrowth," said Mandy Kürschner, head of the Chemnitz criminal investigation department.

It was a wooded area between Hermsdorf and Mahlitzsch. "Without the search measures, we would not have found Valeriia today," said Kürschner. According to the public prosecutor's office, the place where the body was found was also the crime scene.

More than 400 police officers from Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt searched for the girl on Tuesday. Among other things, the Mulde river was combed and residents were questioned. In the days before, special dogs, a helicopter and divers had also been deployed, and so-called super-recognizers had sifted through a large number of images and videos.

People in Döbeln had been asked to look for the girl in their own gardens, cellars, garages or sheds. In addition, private search parties had been formed in the town of around 24,000 inhabitants.

The child's body was discovered off the beaten track deep in the undergrowth. (Bild: APA/dpa/Robert Michael)
The child's body was discovered off the beaten track deep in the undergrowth.
Police officers are searching for the missing schoolgirl on a company site. (Bild: APA/dpa/Robert Michael)
Police officers are searching for the missing schoolgirl on a company site.
The girl, who comes from Ukraine, had been living in Germany with her mother since 2022. The father is reportedly still in Ukraine. The police had investigated in all directions. There was also close contact with the father. The last time Valeriia was seen was on June 3, when she set off for school. But she never got there.

