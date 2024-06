Rehearsals start now for “Wenn die Musi spielt”

Since Sunday, the Carinthian Nockberge mountains have been firmly in the hands of music fans. There were hikes and folk musicians gave full throttle in the huts. Like Niki Legat and his Oberkrainer at the opening or Bergland Power at "Sepp" at the Kaiserburgbahn valley station. Today, Thursday, the Carinthian ski instructor trio will take you to the Waldtratte, meeting point is at 10 am at the Kaiserburgbahn valley station.