Russian warships practicing off the US coast

Putin issued this subtle warning a few days ago at the annual economic forum in St. Petersburg. According to a statement from the Cuban Foreign Ministry on Thursday, the ships in question are a frigate, a nuclear submarine, an oil tanker and a salvage tug. None of the ships have nuclear weapons on board and their stay in the port of Havana poses no threat to the region. Rather, it was an "official port visit" to Havana as part of the "historic friendship" between the two countries. According to reports, it is therefore a matter of transporting weapons to the backyard of the United States.

Cruise ship passenger surprised by "how close they were"

However, this is the first such maneuver since the invasion of Ukraine. The Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, announced that the arrival in Havana is expected today, Wednesday. The route of the warships is being closely monitored by the USA. Guests on a cruise ship off the coast of Florida also noticed the four Russian ships, as reported by the news channel CNN. "I was surprised at how close they were to the coast," the TV station quotes one passenger as saying.