Trial begins
“Robin Hood tree” felled: two men on trial
The two alleged perpetrators have gone on trial for illegally felling one of England's most famous trees. The 31 and 38-year-old men are accused of causing serious damage to property worth more than 620,000 pounds (735,000 euros).
Judge Paul Sloan set December 3 as the start date, as the portal "Chronicle Live" reported from the court in Newcastle on Wednesday.
Ten trial days have been set for the trial. The defendants will remain at large until then subject to conditions.
It was cut down in September 2023 and fell onto the remains of Hadrian's Wall, an ancient Roman defensive wall in northern England.
Pictures of the Sycamore tree:
Motive still unclear
The younger man pleaded not guilty at the trial on Wednesday, while the older man's lawyer, who did not appear in the courtroom, indicated the same for his client. A possible motive is not yet known.
About the "Robin Hood tree"
The approximately 200-year-old sycamore tree, which stood between two hills right next to the ruins of Hadrian's Wall in the north of England, was known throughout the country for its characteristic placement in a hollow and was a popular subject for photographers. It gained worldwide fame through a scene in the 1991 film "Robin Hood - King of Thieves" with Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman.
Hadrian's Wall was once built by order of the Roman Emperor Hadrian to protect the province of Britain from invasions from the north, similar to the Limes in modern-day Germany.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
