A "scandal" for the FPÖ
Police station on Keplerplatz about to close
Almost daily stabbings, attacks on police officers, Innerfavoriten is not getting a break. Now comes the next terrible news for the residents: the police station on Keplerplatz is closing in July. The building is in poor condition and will be demolished. The problem is that the alternative location is 15 minutes away.
In recent weeks and months, Innerfavoriten has been in the media spotlight due to several incidents of violence. Initially, not even an increased police presence has changed anything. However, this has already improved people's subjective feeling of safety, as a Krone survey conducted shortly after the incidents showed.
This makes the following news all the more unreal: the police station on Keplerplatz will close in July. This was announced at a press conference held by the Vienna FPÖ on Wednesday.
The reason is that the police station at Keplergasse 10 is in a dilapidated state and is to be demolished. The police officers will have to move out as early as July. "The 10th district is now a crime hotspot and multi-cultural powder keg that ranks with Berlin's problem districts or Parisian suburbs. In view of these conditions, it is a scandal that the Keplerplatz police station is to be closed in July, as a demolition notice has already been issued for August 31," says FPÖ district party chairman Stefan Berger.
From a safety point of view, it is irresponsible to close the police station at Keplerplatz now of all times.
Favoritner FPÖ-Bezirksparteiobmann Stefan Berger.
Bild: SEPA.Media KG | Michael Indra | www.sepa.media
The police are to be housed near the Verteilerkreis until further notice - 15 minutes away from the hotspot Keplerplatz. In addition, it has been known for years that the building is in a poor state of repair and should have been reacted to much earlier, according to Berger.
A statement from the police is still pending.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.