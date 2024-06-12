Police station on Keplerplatz about to close

The reason is that the police station at Keplergasse 10 is in a dilapidated state and is to be demolished. The police officers will have to move out as early as July. "The 10th district is now a crime hotspot and multi-cultural powder keg that ranks with Berlin's problem districts or Parisian suburbs. In view of these conditions, it is a scandal that the Keplerplatz police station is to be closed in July, as a demolition notice has already been issued for August 31," says FPÖ district party chairman Stefan Berger.