Styrian result
Lopatka and Waitz are the preferred vote emperors
The result of the preferential votes in the EU elections is now also known: In Styria, Reinhold Lopatka is clearly in the lead with more than 20,000 votes, followed by the Green Party's Thomas Waitz with more than 10,000. In third place: Harald Vilimsky (FPÖ).
Waitz, an organic farmer from southern Styria, clearly outperformed top candidate Lena Schilling in terms of preferential votes. He will therefore take over the leadership of the delegation of the Austrian Greens in the coming period of the EU Parliament. Waitz is also clearly ahead in Styria: 10,945 votes for the man from Leutschach, exactly 5,200 for the young Viennese woman.
Here you can find all the results of the EU election 2024:
This puts Waitz in second place in the overall Styrian ranking, with Reinhold Lopatka from Eastern Styria, who entered the race as the Austria-wide ÖVP lead candidate, well ahead: 20,042 preferential votes! Isabella Kaltenegger, a farmer and federal councillor from Upper Styria, only received 1827 - she also narrowly missed out on a place in the European Parliament.
Kunasek more popular than Mayer
Other Styrian top candidates did not deliver outstanding figures: Elisabeth Grossmann from the SPÖ received 3377 votes, just under half of Andreas Schieder (6278). The FPÖ's Georg Mayer, an experienced EU parliamentarian, only received 1035 votes, putting him behind the Tyrolean Gerald Hauser (1156), who is number 6. The Styrian FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek (12th on the list) received preferential votes in 2015, while Harald Vilimsky achieved a great result with 9672.
The 5984 preferential votes for Neos top candidate Helmut Brandstätter are also remarkable, while Graz's Philipp Pointner received just 285. DNA frontwoman Maria Hubmer-Mogg received no fewer than 3423 preferential votes. And the KPÖ mayor of Graz, Elke Kahr, in last place on the list, also received more than 1000.
You can find the entire Styrian preferential vote result here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.