Lopatka and Waitz are the preferred vote emperors

Waitz, an organic farmer from southern Styria, clearly outperformed top candidate Lena Schilling in terms of preferential votes. He will therefore take over the leadership of the delegation of the Austrian Greens in the coming period of the EU Parliament. Waitz is also clearly ahead in Styria: 10,945 votes for the man from Leutschach, exactly 5,200 for the young Viennese woman.