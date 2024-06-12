24 HOURS OF LE MANS
16 times America and 8 times Asia in one year
Next weekend sees the 24 Hours of Le Mans classic, where around 400,000 fans are expected to line the track. Klaus Bachler, who is trying to successfully defend his lead in the World Endurance Championship in a Porsche GT3, will also be there. In this interview, the Styrian talks about his emotions and expectations.
Klaus Bachler may not be a household name to every sports fan. Describe yourself briefly.
I am a very ambitious person and racing driver. I didn't have an easy time, especially after my accident in 2010, but I always fought and never gave up. That's what sets me apart.
How did you find your way into motorsport?
When I started, it was a bit easier financially than it is today. My father, who always loved the sport but was never allowed to become a racing driver himself, took me to the go-kart track once. I loved it so much that I wanted to go again and again. For my father, it became a passion that he wasn't allowed to pursue himself. But we didn't have any ulterior motives at the time, there was no question of becoming professionals. But then we bought a kart and things became more and more professional. I myself couldn't give up, I fought and always wanted to get ahead. And that's how my hobby became a profession.
You are now a Porsche works driver and compete in many series...
My main program this year is the GT3 World Endurance Championship, with Le Mans as the highlight, of course. I've also competed in the Asian GT Championship this year, where I won the title. There are also races in the European Endurance Championship and the GT World Challenge Europe with the 24 Hours of Spa on the program. Well, and don't forget that I've already competed in both the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 24 Hours of Nürburgring.
Your absolute highlight is coming up this weekend. Le Mans is the cherry on top of the motorsport cake for many racing drivers. How are your feelings, your expectations?
I'm sooo motivated, I can hardly wait for it to start. I've already been there a few times, I finished second as a rookie in 2014 as a complete surprise. But I also have some not-so-great memories of the Circuit de la Sarthe. I retired once with engine damage and once after an accident. But this time, as championship leaders, we're obviously going into the race as favorites. We are a super-strong team. And honestly, I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to win. But of course you have to be clever and look at the championship. I want to win the World Championship title. So: win, yes, but not at any price!
Le Mans is a state of emergency the whole week. An incredible atmosphere awaits you.
Absolutely crazy. It's the biggest race in the world. Unofficially, around 400,000 fans will be celebrating and cheering along the track. There will be between 50 and 100,000 fans lined up for the Scruteneering and the riders' parade. A real highlight. The atmosphere is like nothing else.
Can you briefly explain your company car?
A Porsche GT3, which doesn't have much to do with a road car, it's a prototype with a 4.2-liter naturally aspirated engine, ABS and traction control. It weighs around 1300 kilograms and has 540 hp under the hood.
Back to your accident fourteen years ago at the first Formula 3 test in Hockenheim. You broke three vertebrae, your sternum and your ankle. How hard was the way back?
Very hard. That was a really formative situation in my life. The accident opened my eyes and set me back a long way in my career. Even if the cars are safe, something can always happen. When I got up again after the operations, I looked out of the window and saw people walking and running. At that moment, I said to myself, I want to do that again. I was in a great state of fitness before, but afterwards there was nothing left of me. I was still studying for my A-levels in hospital and mustered up all my mental strength. I was always very determined, I wanted to get back on my feet, live a normal life and do sport. That was my ultimate goal.
And when did I get back in the car?
Three months later - I had a few screws in my body - I went karting. I knew that if it worked, I wouldn't need to have any more worries. And it worked, it was a one hundred percent turnaround.
At the time, you were managed by the current Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.Doyou still have a good relationship?
Toto helped me a lot back then and fought in the clinic in Ludwigsburg to ensure that I was provided with the latest medical methods. He was fully behind it. And of course, I follow everything he does. He was already successful back then, and today he is the most successful Formula 1 team principal in history. But of course he is on a different level. It's not like we talk on the phone every day, but I'm always happy when I see him. And I have huge respect for him.
At the moment, you have to suffer more with him.
Of course, going from winning everything to the current situation is a tough story. Especially against Red Bull. I still think they're the strongest team. Even if it's cool when Ferrari or McLaren are at the front, I think that the Bull is still ahead in Formula 1.
You've been on the road an incredible amount in your career. Doyou already have the 'HON Member' card?
(laughs) 20 times around the world in two years - last year I beat that in one year, but not in the second. Last year alone I was in America 16 times and in Asia seven or eight times. Fortunately, that's a bit less this year.
Do you actually have a favorite airport?
That's not very spectacular. Graz. It's small, it takes ten minutes to get through everything.
DoesKlaus Bachler actually have time for personal happiness?
Yes, I've been with my girlfriend Vicki for many years. She only rarely comes to the track with me because I'm only focused on the race. But I'm always happy when I come home, I'm very attached to my home.
You are now 33 years young. Where do you see yourself at 40? Like Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso, still in the cockpit?
I feel very comfortable where I am now. I'm driving in one of the best teams in the world, and I want to continue doing that in the future. I have constantly fought my way to the top, so I don't want to give that up. But you can never say whether it will work out that way. In any case, I see myself continuing in racing.
You drive at 250 km/h on the racetrack. How many speeding tickets have you collected on public roads?
Not many, considering that there were years in which I drove 70 to 80,000 kilometers. At 18, youthful recklessness may have won the day. But I quickly turned it off because it made no sense to me. Many of my colleagues even say when they ride with me that they can't believe I could be a racing driver.
What are you particularly proud of?
That I've managed to reach the top of GT racing through hard work.
The EURO soccer tournament starts this weekend. What do you think Austria is capable of?
I also played soccer as a child, but I had zero talent. I'm not an expert now, but I enjoy watching the big events and always keep my fingers crossed that Austria will win. If they do the same at the EURO, then they will definitely be promoted.
