16 times America and 8 times Asia in one year

Back to your accident fourteen years ago at the first Formula 3 test in Hockenheim. You broke three vertebrae, your sternum and your ankle. How hard was the way back?

Very hard. That was a really formative situation in my life. The accident opened my eyes and set me back a long way in my career. Even if the cars are safe, something can always happen. When I got up again after the operations, I looked out of the window and saw people walking and running. At that moment, I said to myself, I want to do that again. I was in a great state of fitness before, but afterwards there was nothing left of me. I was still studying for my A-levels in hospital and mustered up all my mental strength. I was always very determined, I wanted to get back on my feet, live a normal life and do sport. That was my ultimate goal.