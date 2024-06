“Sieg Heil” shouts in beer garden: police move in

Brewery shocked

The Augustiner brewery reacted to the incident on Wednesday morning. The managing director told the "Bild Zeitung" newspaper: "We learned of the incident with dismay and disgust. We reject such right-wing extremist activities in every form. The Augustiner Brewery stands for an open, tolerant and democratic world view." They were pleased that the staff alerted the police quickly. "Immediate and consistent action must always be taken against right-wing extremist activities," said the Augustiner boss.