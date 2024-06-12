Lightning divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus tricked into marriage by Firerose?
US country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, father of pop singer Miley Cyrus, wants out of his marriage to singer Firerose as quickly as possible. Seven months after the dream wedding, he has now filed for an annulment because "consent to the marriage was obtained by fraud" and kicked his wife out of the house.
After just seven months of marriage, country legend Billy Ray Cyrus (62) has filed for divorce from his wife Firerose (37) and also applied for an annulment.
Irreconcilable differences and accusations of cheating
The court documents cite "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate behavior in the marriage" as the reasons for the divorce. Piquant: In addition to the divorce, Cyrus is also seeking an annulment of the marriage on the grounds of fraud. He would have consented to the marriage by cheating.
Sent to a hotel
During the divorce proceedings, Cyrus has agreed to support Firerose for a period of 10 nights with $500 per night in a hotel or Airbnb while she looks for a new place to stay.
He will also pay her $5,000 per month in child support for 90 days or until the divorce is finalized so she can find a suitable apartment in the Middle Tennessee area.
Once a dream wedding, now a bitter end
Cyrus and Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, met 13 years ago on the set of the Disney series "Hannah Montana", in which Cyrus' daughter Miley played the lead role. In October 2023, they celebrated their wedding with a romantic Instagram post in which Cyrus described the day as "the most beautiful, joyous day" when their souls joined together.
So far, neither Cyrus nor Firerose have officially commented on the divorce. Further details about the background to the separation and the next steps in the divorce proceedings are not yet known.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
