Country bus driver left a trail of destruction

The bus then bumped along the sidewalk towards the Konkordiaplatz bus stop and rammed into the bus stop. An advertising pillar was also damaged before the heavy vehicle crashed into the boundary wall of a driving school. Finally, the bus skidded across the country road and came to a halt against the wall of a kindergarten. Neither passengers nor passers-by were harmed during the wild ride through Rankweil. Apart from the bus driver, nobody was injured.