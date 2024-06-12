Called to report
Niklas Süle has to justify himself to BVB bosses
Niklas Süle once again has to answer to the bosses of Borussia Dortmund. The topic is - once again - the central defender's weight ...
According to the German newspaper "Bild", Süle is said to have exceeded the 110 kilogram mark in the second half of the Bundesliga season, with BVB having set 100 kilograms as the ideal weight for the 28-year-old. As a result, Süle spent most games on the substitutes' bench, with Mats Hummels and Nico Schlotterbeck taking the lead.
Before the 1.95m man went on vacation, he is said to have paid a visit to the offices of sporting director Lars Ricken and sporting director Sebastian Kehl. They made it clear to Süle that they expected top results in the performance diagnostics on July 10, according to reports.
Juicy salary
With Dortmund transferring more than ten million euros a year to the 49-time international's account, the Bundesliga club also expects Süle to be in a state of fitness equivalent to that of a top earner. It is quite possible that Süle will have to incorporate a running session or two into his vacation program ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.