Called to report

Niklas Süle has to justify himself to BVB bosses

12.06.2024 10:09

Niklas Süle once again has to answer to the bosses of Borussia Dortmund. The topic is - once again - the central defender's weight ...

According to the German newspaper "Bild", Süle is said to have exceeded the 110 kilogram mark in the second half of the Bundesliga season, with BVB having set 100 kilograms as the ideal weight for the 28-year-old. As a result, Süle spent most games on the substitutes' bench, with Mats Hummels and Nico Schlotterbeck taking the lead.

Before the 1.95m man went on vacation, he is said to have paid a visit to the offices of sporting director Lars Ricken and sporting director Sebastian Kehl. They made it clear to Süle that they expected top results in the performance diagnostics on July 10, according to reports.

Juicy salary
With Dortmund transferring more than ten million euros a year to the 49-time international's account, the Bundesliga club also expects Süle to be in a state of fitness equivalent to that of a top earner. It is quite possible that Süle will have to incorporate a running session or two into his vacation program ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

