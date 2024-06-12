Execution in the USA
Double murderer executed by lethal injection
A death sentence was carried out against a convicted murderer in the US state of Missouri on Tuesday. The 69-year-old was executed by lethal injection, according to the Department of Corrections. He was the second prisoner to be executed in Missouri this year - and the seventh in the USA.
The convict had always claimed to be innocent of the murders of his former lover and her husband. However, the Republican governor of Missouri, Mike Parson, rejected a request for clemency on Monday.
He shows no remorse for his senseless act.
Gouverneur von Missouri, Mike Parson
The 69-year-old murdered the couple in a fit of jealousy, Parson explained. "He shows no remorse for his senseless act." He therefore deserved the maximum sentence. The convict was pronounced dead at 6.11 p.m. in a prison in the town of Bonne Terre.
Death penalty increasingly controversial
There were a total of 24 executions in the USA in 2023, all by lethal injection. The death penalty has been abolished in 23 of the states, and the governors of six others have suspended its use.
The death penalty is controversial in the USA. According to a survey by the Gallup polling institute, 53% of US citizens support the death penalty for convicted murderers. This is the lowest figure since 1972.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.