Seeham lake stage transforms into a whole world

You can soon travel around the world from Seeham in just 80 days. To be more precise: from the Seeham lake stage. The play "Around the World in 80 Days" will be performed there this summer in a production by Gerard Es. The director told the "Krone" in advance how he wants to take the audience on this culturally diverse journey. "Our stage design is rather neutral for the time being. With huge technical effort, i.e. with light and projections, it then transforms into the different continents of the world."