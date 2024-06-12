"huge effort"
Seeham lake stage transforms into a whole world
The Seebühne stage in Seeham is being transformed into different continents this summer. The play "Around the World in 80 Days" will be shown there this year.
You can soon travel around the world from Seeham in just 80 days. To be more precise: from the Seeham lake stage. The play "Around the World in 80 Days" will be performed there this summer in a production by Gerard Es. The director told the "Krone" in advance how he wants to take the audience on this culturally diverse journey. "Our stage design is rather neutral for the time being. With huge technical effort, i.e. with light and projections, it then transforms into the different continents of the world."
In the play, the eccentric gentleman Phileas Fogg wants to travel to all of them - in less than three months. Any means of transportation will do, as long as he succeeds. Because Fogg has bet his entire fortune on this idea. Unsurprisingly, all kinds of dangerous adventures await the travel-loving Englishman during the course of the journey.
The fast-paced play, based on the novel of the same name by Jules Verne, is a real challenge for the 25 actors on the Seeham lake stage. "The actors have to change their costumes very often and quickly as they play several roles," says director Es. There are also some young actors who are getting their first taste of the stage. Rehearsals will therefore continue until the premiere of the play on June 28. Even when the weather is not exactly lake stage friendly.
