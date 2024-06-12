160 million affected
Climate change as a driver for child labor
Climate change increases the risk of child labor. Families are "often forced to resort to desperate measures such as child labor in order to survive" due to the consequences of weather-related disasters, explained the German representatives of the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the UN Children's Fund UNICEF.
It is becoming apparent that the global community's goal of eliminating child labor by 2025 can no longer be achieved. "Climate change will become a driver of child labor due to poverty if the global community does not take countermeasures," explained ILO Director Germany, Annette Niederfranke. Children are already being "hit with full force by climate change", stated Christian Schneider, Managing Director of UNICEF Germany.
160 million children affected
According to the latest ILO and UNICEF estimates for 2021, around 160 million children under the age of 18 are affected by child labor worldwide. Almost half of them work under dangerous conditions. Developments such as the consequences of the Covid pandemic, current conflicts and climate-related disasters have not yet been taken into account.
Weather extremes such as heatwaves, droughts, cyclones and floods have hit people in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia very hard in recent years, increasing child labor in particular, the ILO and UNICEF also explain. "Political measures are needed at national and global level to shape climate change and urgent transformation processes in a socially just manner". "Above all, this includes decent work for adults and social protection for parents and children."
