Post-election survey
Clear commitment to EU membership in Austria
A survey conducted the day after the European elections shows a clear commitment to EU membership among Austrians. 76% of respondents in the survey conducted by the Austrian Society for European Politics (ÖGfE) were in favor of Austria remaining a member of the European Union. 17 percent were in favor of leaving, while 7 percent did not declare themselves in favor.
Compared to the previous ÖGfE survey in March, the number of those in favor of EU membership has reportedly increased by 11 percentage points. The number of those who favor leaving the EU has fallen by 6 percentage points. According to the ÖGfE, the number of those who are unsure or do not declare themselves on this issue has also fallen, namely by 5 percentage points.
"Support undisputed"
"The outcome of the elections to the European Parliament in Austria is also an indicator of dissatisfaction with national and European politics. In any case, our post-election analysis shows that support for Austria's EU membership is undisputed and is particularly high 'the day after'", summarized Paul Schmidt, Secretary General of the Austrian Society for European Politics.
"The current level of support for EU membership is the highest since December 2017, while the last time the number of staunch opponents of membership was at a similarly low level was in September 2020," said Schmidt. "The EU election was an outlet for many to let off steam, express frustration and criticism. The issues of security, asylum and migration and inflation are of particular concern, which is reflected not least in an increase in votes for parties on the right of the political spectrum," analyzed Schmidt.
"Nevertheless, there is no question for the vast majority of the population that these challenges are best tackled in a well-coordinated and joint manner - and not alone," said the ÖGfE Secretary General. Schmidt expects the current high level of approval to remain stable over a longer period of time and not turn out to be a flash in the pan if it is possible to develop comprehensible and tangible solutions for the people.
Online survey with 775 participants
The current survey was conducted by the market Institute on June 10 on behalf of the ÖGfE. According to the Gesellschaft für Europapolitik, 775 people aged between 16 and 80 were surveyed online across Austria. The maximum statistical fluctuation margin is reported to be 3.59 percent.
