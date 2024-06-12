Festive reception
“Tennis king” returns to his home community
"A big welcome for a big sports star: the new number one in the tennis world rankings, South Tyrolean Jannik Sinner, was given a festive reception in his home town of Sesto on Tuesday. The 22-year-old signed the community's "Golden Book" in front of hundreds of residents, fans and onlookers on the town hall square.
The local band also marched out for the Australian Open winner. Following the ceremony in front of the town hall, a procession made its way to the Sesto sports facilities. There, in the tennis hall, around 400 tennis-loving children and young people from Alta Pusteria waited for their idol.
"I am very happy to be back here, in the place where I was born, where I spent my youth, where my family and friends are. I'm especially happy to see so many children and young people here and to spend this great moment with you," said Sinner, who climbed to the top of the world rankings on Monday.
"It's quite extraordinary"
Provincial governor Arno Kompatscher and sports councillor Peter Brunner (both SVP) also paid their respects. "It's extraordinary to achieve the highest possible goal in tennis at such a young age. The particularly nice thing about it is that Jannik is also a great role model as a person thanks to his cultivated, respectful and modest demeanor and his fair play," explained Kompatscher, adding: "South Tyrol, as well as his family and his team, can be proud of this. But above all he himself. We are delighted for him."
Finally, Sinner also answered questions from the tennis-loving children and was available for photos. The celebrations were organized by the municipality and the Sesto Tourist Association.
