“Tennis king” returns to his home community

Provincial governor Arno Kompatscher and sports councillor Peter Brunner (both SVP) also paid their respects. "It's extraordinary to achieve the highest possible goal in tennis at such a young age. The particularly nice thing about it is that Jannik is also a great role model as a person thanks to his cultivated, respectful and modest demeanor and his fair play," explained Kompatscher, adding: "South Tyrol, as well as his family and his team, can be proud of this. But above all he himself. We are delighted for him."