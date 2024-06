New TV for the European Championships: what you should look out for

The bad news first: no matter which new TV you choose, they all have one nasty new feature. Because a television today is always also a "smart TV" - i.e. a computer - the industry now tends to add unwanted bloatware across all manufacturers and sometimes even plasters the user interface with advertising. Over time, manufacturers add more and more ballast to their devices, which in the worst case leads to a jerky, stuttering experience and turns the expensive TV into a lame duck. This phenomenon can even be observed on expensive TVs - and affects one of the three dominant smart TV systems particularly badly ...