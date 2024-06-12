Tennis ace Neumayer
Debut on the “holy grass” instead of a league semi-final
Lukas Neumayer is fulfilling a big dream this year: the tennis ace will serve at Wimbledon for the first time and make his debut on grass. In London, the 21-year-old can look forward to big prize money. However, he will have to do without the Bundesliga semi-final with the STC.
Lukas Neumayer celebrated a narrow 4:6, 7:6 and 7:6 opening victory against the Ukrainian Marchenko on Tuesday at the Challenger in Bratislava (Slovakia). Today, the felt ball hunter will face the tournament's number one, Argentinian Cachin, in the round of 16. "My form is not bad, anything is possible," said the man from Radstadt.
After the tournament in the Slovakian capital, the 21-year-old will head to London next week. Neumayer will then compete in the Wimbledon qualifiers for the first time. "I've never played on grass in my whole life, so it will be a premiere. Hopefully I can get used to it after a few training sessions and then be competitive in the qualifiers," says the Pongau native.
"They'll get to the final without me"
After his Grand Slam debut in Paris, Wimbledon will be Neumayer's second appearance on the big tennis stage. "Serving on the sacred grass is really cool. And it definitely pays off financially," he says, referring to the high prize money. Even if you fail in qualifying round one, you still get over 15,000 euros.
Due to his trip to London, however, the 21-year-old will miss the Bundesliga semi-finals at home - the STC will have to compete in Schwaz without him. "They will reach the final without me," Neumayer is convinced.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.