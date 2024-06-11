Vorteilswelt
Election coming up

What the ÖSV President says about the Verbund boss

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 16:57

While the company Löffler, based in Ried im Innkreis, equips the local Nordic athletes with new summer clothing for the first time, ÖSV President Roswitha Stadlober is up for re-election. Verbund boss Michael Strugl is also set to become her new "Vice". Stadlober is hoping for a successful collaboration.

They have been a partner of the ÖSV since 1979, around 5000 parts are produced in Ried im Inkreis every year for some of the local winter sports athletes - and this year Löffler has added another deal to its portfolio. "For the first time, we are equipping the Nordic athletes with summer clothing," says Managing Director Otto Leodolter. 2,300 items will go to 151 athletes, the first of which were given to ski jumping aces Jacqueline Seifriedsberger, Michael Hayböck and Daniel Huber as well as cross-country skier Mika Vermeulen and combined skier Mario Seidl at a media event yesterday in the presence of ÖSV President Roswitha Stadlober.

Leodolter, Seidl, Hayböck, Hayböck, Seifriedsberger, Huber, Vermeulen and Stadlober (from left) with the new outfit . (Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
Leodolter, Seidl, Hayböck, Hayböck, Seifriedsberger, Huber, Vermeulen and Stadlober (from left) with the new outfit .
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)

Vacation in the distance
In keeping with the new summer outfit, the "Krone" asked the stars where they spend their vacations. "I haven't been on much of a vacation yet, my wife is a teacher at an AHS, so it's difficult. But we are flying to Iceland for ten days during the summer vacation," reports Hayböck. While Seifriedsberger has also only enjoyed his home country so far, Huber (Mauritius), Vermeulen (Sri Lanka) and Seidl (Patagonia) have already traveled far afield.

"I think it's great"
Stadlober, meanwhile, can't think much about vacations at the moment, with the national conference in Feldkirch coming up next week on Friday. "I am standing for re-election, it looks very positive that I will be able to chair the ÖSV for another three years." New at her side: As reported, Verbund boss Michael Strugl is standing for election as the new "Vice". "I think it's great, he's a top manager from the business world. We still need good partners and if he is a door opener, that would be great," says Stadlober.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniel Lemberger
Daniel Lemberger
